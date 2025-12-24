Kristy Lee Slams Trump Move, Ditches Kennedy Center Performance

Kristy Lee is speaking out. A folk singer from Mobile, Alabama, she canceled her performance at the Kennedy Center, and her decision is receiving praise from fans. Lee pulled out of the show after Donald Trump decided to rename the storied arts institution.

In a recent statement to her fans, the artist revealed that she couldn’t “sleep at night” if she continued with her performance at what was once known as the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Kristy, who was scheduled to perform there on January 14, wrote in a Facebook post, “I don’t have much power, and I don’t run with the big dogs who do. I’m just a folk singer from Alabama, slinging songs for a living.”

“I believe in the power of truth, and I believe in the power of people. And I’m gonna stand on that side forever. I won’t lie to you, canceling shows hurts. This is how I keep the lights on. But losing my integrity would cost me more than any paycheck,” she wrote on Facebook.

“When American history starts getting treated like something you can ban, erase, rename, or rebrand for somebody else’s ego, I can’t stand on that stage and sleep right at night,” added the folk singer.

Kristy Lee decided to pull out of the show after the White House announced on Thursday that the Kennedy Center would be renamed to include the president’s name. The decision came following a board vote, which is now dominated by MAGA loyalists. Lee’s decision received strong support from fans, including monetary donations.

She has decided to perform a live show from home instead. The artist wrote, “I want to thank everyone who’s reached out, and especially those who sent a surprise Venmo donation. That kind of kindness keeps gas in the tank and songs on the road, and I don’t take it lightly.”

A spokesperson for Kristy told The Daily Beast that, as an artist, she believes publicly funded cultural spaces must remain free from political capture, self-promotion, or ideological pressure. They added that the singer’s main reason for the cancellation was “institutional integrity.”

“Performing under these circumstances would be at odds with the values of artistic freedom, public trust, and constitutional principles that the Kennedy Center was created to uphold,” they added.

On December 21, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the White House shared a photo of the institution with the caption, “A new era. THE TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER.” The post received intense backlash from critics, with many expressing outrage over renaming the institution, which honors former President John F. Kennedy.