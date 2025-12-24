2026 New Year Giveaway
Gavin Newsom’s Savage Holiday Greetings for Donald Trump and His Administration

Published on: December 24, 2025 at 7:30 AM ET

Newsom did not hold back describing the MAGA members.

Gavin Newsom’s holiday wishes for Donald Trump and allies
Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump clinically ill in his X post. (Image Source: GovPressOffice/X;realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted a savage holiday greeting for President Donald Trump and his loyal MAGA members. From Kristi Noem to Mike Johnson, Newsom did not spare anyone in his holiday wishes while cleverly trolling them all.

Newsom’s social media is full of posts taking jabs at Trump and his allies whenever he gets the chance. He does not hold back, and he does it Trump-style, in all caps. Trump is known for typing in all capital letters during his long social media rants. So, Newsom speaks to him in a language he understands.

GCN also closely resembles Trump’s DJT. In recent months, Trump’s mental and physical health has been the subject of speculation, based on bruises on his hand and swollen ankles. Despite the Band-Aid and concealer on his hand, he hasn’t been able to hide it. Moreover, his business-related felonies and the appearance of his name in the Epstein files fuel the “CLINICALLY ILL FELON PRESIDENT” jab.

The dig at JD Vance and his couch refers to memes and revelations from his autobiography. This was followed by a jab at Karoline Leavitt, calling out her lies and excuses as press secretary. Newsom also trolled Kash Patel and Mike Johnson, implying Johnson has acted as Trump’s loyal servant. However, Newsom did not mention Pam Bondi, prompting one X user to ask, “What about Pam?”

So far, the post has garnered 2.4 million views and nearly two thousand comments. While some users appreciated the sarcastic digs, Trump supporters weren’t thrilled. One user commented, “Really embracing a ‘if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em’ mentality when it comes to how you conduct your public-facing social media accounts, eh?


​One user called Gavin petty, writing, “Somewhere there’s a Hallmark card writer reading this and thinking, ‘Finally, someone who gets the true meaning of the season: petty resentment.’” Another user praised Newsom’s take, commenting, “Best title descriptions,” along with a clapping emoji.

Newsom has been a long-term critic of Trump and his administration. He never misses a chance to take a jab at them, making his feelings loud and clear. He has posted similar messages for Halloween and Thanksgiving as well. In his Halloween post, he criticized the administration for threatening food security during the government shutdown.

