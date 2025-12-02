“When Your Job Is to Lie Nonstop…” – Karoline Leavitt Mocked for ‘Fake News’ Rant Defending ‘Government Bully Board’

Karoline Leavitt is being brutally trolled for her anti-fake news rant. The Press Secretary spoke to reporters while talking about the administration’s newest anti-fake news webpage. Here’s how netizens reacted to Leavitt’s rant, labeling it “ironic.”

Trump has had several unpleasant encounters with members of the press this year. The President called out several publications this year for allegedly spreading false information.

In an effort to fight what it calls fake news and media outlets spreading it, the Trump administration launched a webpage. “Misleading. Biased. Exposed” featured in a massive font on the webpage. The website was built to fight the alleged “media bias” that is strongly present, according to the White House.

Leavitt: Overwhelmingly, the fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day to day basis… it’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all. pic.twitter.com/90vDYbuMTm — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2025

The website even features an “offenders of the week” list that calls out outlets responsible for spreading false reports every week. Leavitt touched on the same during her interaction with the press.

She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the White House’s plans to launch a “Media Offender of the Week” section in order to call out “fake news.” She followed up on the announcement by talking about how an “overwhelming” amount of fake news is pumped out by publications.

“Overwhelmingly, the fake news that we see pumped out of this building on a day-to-day basis… It’s honestly overwhelming to keep up with it all,” she said while addressing the press. Social media users heard, noted what the Press Secretary said, and came back with critiques.

“The first step towards recovery is acknowledging you have a problem…” one wrote while mocking her. “I get why she feels that way – when your job is to lie non-stop, reality gets to be overwhelming,” a second added.

Imagine blaming journalists for reporting what you said and did. That’s not fake news, that’s accountability. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) December 1, 2025

“Imagine yelling “FAKE NEWS!!” and your big solution is…a government bully board where you publicly shame journalists who print things you don’t like,” a third alleged.

Others noted how “ironic” the situation was, while several others said Trump is often offended by accurate journalism. The website has drawn criticism since its launch, while several have claimed it is a tool for the White House to oppress Free Speech.

The Washington Post, which was featured in the list of offenders of the week, opposed the webpage. In a report, the outlet called the website the “latest escalation in Trump’s long-running attacks on the media.” The Post said that it would proudly continue its “accurate, rigorous journalism.”