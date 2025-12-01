White House Makes Bizarre Error on New Anti-Media Website, Rushes to Fix It on Launch Day

The Trump administration has come up with a new way to counter what it says is “fake news.” The White House launched a webpage this week intended to help citizens avoid supposed “media bias.” The whole project came crashing down when the White House made an error and rushed to rectify it on the launch day.

“Misleading. Biased. Exposed” was featured on the homepage of the website that the administration launched. The President has had his fair share of bad encounters with members of the press ever since he took office.

He has often taken to social media with lengthy posts whenever a publication criticized him. He has threatened legal action against numerous outlets multiple times in his first year as president.

The new website was an effort that would allegedly help citizens filter out the outlets that put out biased stories, according to the White House. The website even has a “media offenders of the week” list that calls out accused outlets.

The Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent made it to the offenders’ list in the first week. These outlets were accused of falsely reporting on Trump’s comments in which he called certain Democratic lawmakers “traitors” and said their behavior should be “punishable by death.”

Only a few hours after the launch, the website had to backtrack its own verdict on Fox News, which it labeled as an “offender.” The website crashed while attempting to take Fox News’ name off the list.

Scott Nover, who serves as a reporter for the Washington Post, pointed out the same. “Fox News asked the White House to correct it, and now there’s a 404 error where the page once was,” he explained in an X post.

The website that is being called out by major publications is back up again. It currently lists 21 different publications that have allegedly made “fake news offenses.” The Washington Post, which ranks first in the list’s leaderboard, has vocalised its opposition to the same.

A report from the publication recognises the website as the “latest escalation in Trump’s long-running attacks on the media.” Unfazed by the president’s attempt to blacklist it, The Washington Post continues to pride itself on its “accurate, rigorous journalism,” according to a statement given by an internal spokesperson.