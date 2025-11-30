Media-Bias Website Backfires: Trump Forced to Pull Page After Fox News Complains

President Donald Trump was kind of forced to bring back his new “media bias” website which too just hours after it was launched. It was Fox News that raised a complaint, which was to correct an error, to be done by the White House. The White House reportedly launched a web page with the aim to track the inaccuracies as well as what it calls “media bias”, but only to publish inaccuracies itself.

The website came live on Friday, with “Misleading. Biased. Exposed” plastered across its homepage. It named some of the most eminent news organizations like The Boston Globe, CBS News, and The Independent as “media offenders of the week” and even accused them of wrongly portraying recent remarks about six Democratic lawmakers, of Donald Trump himself, accusing them of “seditious behavior, punishable by death” on social media

The White House’s new media bias tracker targets Boston Globe, CBS News, and others for alleged misinformation. Experts warn this initiative undermines journalistic integrity and threatens press freedoms in a disturbing display of authoritarian behavior. pic.twitter.com/2WvqUxSvsY — Stop The Donald (@Stop_The_Donald) November 29, 2025

The White House, in their X handle, wrote “Tired of the Fake News? We’ve got the place for you. Get the FACTS. Track the worst offenders. See the Fake News EXPOSED.” However, plans didn’t turn out the way they wanted as the site was taken down shortly after its launch before it reappeared with changes.

As per reports, Fox News was removed as an “offender” in the website update followed by the incorrect statement of the White House – A Fox News reporter posed particular questions in a press conference. Scot Nover, a Washington Post media reporter, said on X, “Fox News asked the White House to correct it, and now there’s a 404 error where the page once was.

🚨🚨🚨 For those of you still arguing with family over the holidays We rolled out https://t.co/xagzI7SOY6 today for you. But most importantly to hold the media accountable. Misleading? Biased? Prepare to be EXPOSED. pic.twitter.com/wUZygpc5Ip — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan47) November 28, 2025

At present, the site has come live again, and comprises of 31 “fake news offenses” from 21 publications. And that is not all, as it also includes a “leader board” of offending outlets, and as per reports, The Washington Post is currently at the top and allows users to search for journalists as well as the listed news organizations.

Trump has shown no fear in suing news organizations in his career, with multiple instances available, where he has accused them of defamation. Back in 2020, the president sued The Washington Post; however the case eventually got dismissed by a federal judge in 2023. Additionally, in July this year, CBS News gave the President a whopping amount of $16 million for settling over the editing of a 2024 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris.