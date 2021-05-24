Secret Service Agents Might Be Asked To Testify Against Donald Trump, Reporter Says

As noted by Raw Story, there is no law that prevents Secret Service agents from testifying against a president.

Nevertheless, the agency has expressed opposition to subpoenaing their agents and argued that it places them in an uncomfortable position given that the president is supposed to trust them.

Levinthal noted that Secret Service agents could be called to testify about accusations that Trump used his office for his personal financial gain.

Per Raw Story, the agents could also be called to testify about Trump's alleged interference in the Georgia election.