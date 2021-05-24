Secret Service Agents Might Be Asked To Testify Against Donald Trump, Reporter Says

During an interview with SiriusXM host Julie Mason on Monday, Dave Levinthal, a senior Washington correspondent for Business Insider, suggested that Secret Service agents might be called to testify against Donald Trump.
As reported by Raw Story, Levinthal pointed to the Ken Starr investigation of former President Bill Clinton, which saw Secret Service agents subpoenaed to testify against Clinton before the grand jury.
"Given Secret Service agents followed Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Eric Trump it could make for a lot of agents who witnessed many things."