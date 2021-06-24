Joe Biden Is Being Guided By Satan To Give 'Woke' Knowledge, Author Says

Author and self-proclaimed prophet Robin Bullock told his supporters that President Joe Biden is being guided by Satan to offer Americans "woke" knowledge, Right Wing Watch reported.

According to Bullock, who made the remarks at his Tuesday “The Eleventh Hour” church service, Biden's "serpent’s pupils" prove his possession.

"And he shows up more than once with that slotted serpent’s eye. It’s because we’re back at that place where Satan is trying to offer the world that their eyes may be open, but it’s not King James anymore—it’s woke.”

Bullock is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump.