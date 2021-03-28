Donald Trump Hijacked A Wedding To Complain About Joe Biden

New footage of Donald Trump suggests that he still hasn't gotten over his loss to President Joe Biden.

As reported by TMZ, Trump used a wedding reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort to rant about the new head of state.

During his rant, which as captured on video, Trump slammed Biden for his purported failures, including his handling of the escalating border situation and the Democrat's foreign policy with China and Iran.

As noted by Raw Story, the crowd "politely laughs" at his remarks, which had nothing to do with John and Megan Arrigo — the couple getting married.