Between Biden and Trump, THIS Candidate is Aging 'More Naturally': Hollywood Plastic Surgeon

If there's one thing that's common between the two presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it is their good looks. While their personalities are a stark contrast, undeniably, at the prime of their youth, the ex and the current presidents were handsome in their own right. However, since Trump is now in his late 70's and Biden in his early 80's, a Hollywood plastic surgeon analyzed their physical features, and here's what he found out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

A top Beverly Hills cosmetologist told Daily Mail that Biden has reportedly had more procedures than his political rival Trump who is apparently aging 'more naturally' than the Democrat. The catastrophic debate on June 27, 2024, prompted people to look into Biden's physical and mental agility like never before. His advanced age and fitness levels are under scrutiny as some signs of aging are visible on his face as well.

The renewed focus on the POTUS prompted another board-certified plastic surgeon to reveal that Biden, who is the oldest serving president in the history of America, has likely undergone procedures to prevent the signs of aging and is estimated to have spent nearly $160,000 over the years in multiple facelifts to reverse the natural aging process. According to Dr. Gary Motykie, who runs a medical spa in West Hollywood and is a favorite among many A-list stars, Biden has likely had an eye lift and brow work done. However, these changes turned his look more 'feminine,' so to speak.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is 3 years younger than his Democrat rival, seems to have gone under the knife fewer times. If Dr. Motykie is to be believed, the 78-year-old GOP frontrunner has spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures. However, the major focus was likely on hair reconstruction surgery; his neck and jawline are apparently natural and his orange skin tone is a result of tanning and makeup.

"There's two things that will age a man: his neck and his hair," the surgeon weighed in. "Trump battled with his hair for a while and I do think he's had multiple hair restoration surgeries. Throughout the years you can see it changing and the way his hair parts and flows suggests he is trying to disguise it. I am suspicious he had an older technique done 30 years or more ago."

Dr. Gary Linkov produced a video explaining the 5 different hair transplant surgeries that Trump most likely had based on what he has observed to help instruct his patients on the do’s and don’ts. This is a short part of it. https://t.co/WzvF6NVhGF pic.twitter.com/wEW0mwT2AU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2023

The medical professional reiterated that Trump's combing style is one way to cover up the scarring from his hair restoration, "That's why we see the comb-over hairstyle. I think he had back in the day one of the older hair restoration techniques and those come with some scarring. The hair can be oriented from a natural way, [but] it can become unnatural so they have to part it a certain way to have a scar."

The Republican's now-late wife Ivana Trump backed up these claims in a 1990 divorce deposition, under oath, that her former husband allegedly sexually assaulted her because of the pain he was suffering after his hair scalp reduction surgery in 1989, as per HuffPost, before she backtracked from these allegations.