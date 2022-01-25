Donald Trump Slams Jan 6 Committee For Targeting His Adult Children

After failing to get Republican politicians to cooperate, the congressional committee tasked with investigating the January 6 attacks on the United States Capitol has shifted its attention to members of former President Donald Trump's family.

The bipartisan committee is seeking records from Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., and wants each of them to testify.

All three had prominent roles in the White House. Ivanka was a counselor to her father, while Don Jr. and Eric served as outside advisers.