Ronda Rousey Expected To Be In The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 2914948

Ian Carey

Ronda Rousey is expected to be an unadvertised participant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend in St. Louis. Although her participation cannot be confirmed, WWE officials are said to be pushing heavily for her return.

Rousey just gave birth to her first child on September 27th, 2022, but is said to have been training for her comeback.

Not only is she believed to be in the Rumble, but there are also plans for her to play a major role at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Scroll down to reveal more about Ronda Rousey returning to WWE soon.

The Latest

'Full House' Creator Lists Beverly Hills Mansion Linked To Manson Murders

Josh Allen Reveals Patrick Mahomes' Epic Gesture After Chiefs-Bills Showdown

Josh Allen, Andy Reid React To NFL OT Rules After Epic Playoff Clash

NBA Rumors: Sixers Don't See Domantas Sabonis & Pascal Siakam Worthy Of Trading Ben Simmons

Mikaela Shiffrin Faces Personal Grief Going Into The Olympics

Ronda Rousey Likely To Return To WWE Shortly

According to a report from Fightful, WWE has been pushing heavily to get Rousey back into the promotion as of late.

As of this writing, the betting favorites to win the Rumble this year are Bianca Belair (for the second year in a row) and Bayley. Rousey's odds of winning were +1400 but one would expect those odds to increase dramatically as word of her return spreads.

If Rousey does win the Rumble, she'll likely have a much-anticipated match at WrestleMania awaiting her. Scroll down to reveal what that match is.

Wrestling

Updated 2022 Royal Rumble Betting Odds Released

The latest betting odds for the 2022 Royal Rumble

By Ian Carey

Ronda Rousey Likely To Face Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 38

Shutterstock | 173127184

In the main event of WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey but it was not without controversy. It looked very much as though Rousey's shoulder came off the mat during the pin. There is unfinished business between the two.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lynch vs Rousey at WrestleMania 38 is a significant possibility.

“That could be the match, and the impression I got is that it’s certainly ‘more than considered’ to be the match. I don’t know that it’s official, but I know somebody there who pretty much told me its in the books,” Meltzer said.

While Rousey's return to WWE is probable, there is at least one UFC fighter who would like to see Rousey return to MMA. Scroll down to reveal who that is.

5 Predictions For WWE's 2022 Royal Rumble

How Real Is WWE's Royal Rumble?

Juliana Pena Calls Out Ronda Rousey

Shutterstock | 1966235

UFC Fighter Julianna Pena is not a fan of Ronda Rousey's and would love to face her in an MMA cage. She spoke to the New York Post recently about wanting Ronda to come out of retirement.

“It would be amazing to pull Ronda Rousey back out of retirement,” Peña said. “It would be great to have her come back to UFC and fight again.”

“I don’t know that she’ll recall this because she ended up getting taken out by her entire team,” Peña continued. “But when we won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ and got out of the house, she told me that, ‘You’re gonna give me a tougher fight than Miesha Tate Tate, but when that day comes I’m still gonna kick your ass.'”

It sounds as though Rousey will be too busy with WWE to return to MMA, however. There is one WWE Superstar who might not be happy to see Ronda return. Scroll down to reveal who that is.

Sasha Banks Was 'Pissed Off' That Ronda Rousey Was Paid More Than Her

Shutterstock | 1966235

WWE's Sasha Banks was on the Kurt Angle Show back in November and spoke about being upset that Rousey was treated better than she was in WWE.

"I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension, I don’t know [about] real heat," Banks said "I was p*ssed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a [better] locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me? Who is you and what you do?’"

Perhaps Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey will have to settle things in the ring.

Read Next

Must Read

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

Why Lori Harvey Ended Her Olympic Equestrian Dreams

Hailey Bieber's Dating History: The Names She Was Linked To Before Marrying Justin

Erin Andrews Lauds Joe Buck's Work Amid Controversial Report

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.