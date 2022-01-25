Ronda Rousey Expected To Be In The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey is expected to be an unadvertised participant in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend in St. Louis. Although her participation cannot be confirmed, WWE officials are said to be pushing heavily for her return.

Rousey just gave birth to her first child on September 27th, 2022, but is said to have been training for her comeback.

Not only is she believed to be in the Rumble, but there are also plans for her to play a major role at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.