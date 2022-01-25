Brad Stevens Says Bol Bol Trade Is A 'Really Good Deal' For Celtics

A few days ago, the Nuggets have agreed to a three-team trade that sent Bol to Beantown. In the reported trade by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Twitter, the Celtics acquired Bol and PJ Dozier, the Nuggets got Bryn Forbes, and the San Antonio Spurs obtained Juancho Hernangomez.

Though Bol and Dozier aren't expected to see on-court time this season, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens believes that the three-team trade was a "really good deal" for Boston.

“There’s a lot of factors in that one that made that deal,” Stevens said, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. “What we thought was a really good deal for us. And really I thought a deal that made sense for all three teams.”