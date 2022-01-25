Brad Stevens Says Bol Bol Trade Is A 'Really Good Deal' For Celtics

Former Oregon Ducks center Bol Bol recently became one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. The Denver Nuggets were initially expected to trade Bol to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Rodney McGruder and a future second-round pick. However, the Pistons decided to void the trade after the 22-year-old Sudanese big man failed their physical test.
Luckily, though he recently underwent a surgery to repair his foot injury, the Nuggets still managed to find Bol a new home before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.