Eliot Spitzer Used Alias To Visit Russian Prostitute He Allegedly Choked

In 2008, Democrat Eliot Spitzer resigned as New York Governor in disgrace, after being caught sleeping with high-end prostitutes.

The scandal became international news, with Spitzer's political career and reputation taking a deadly blow. David Paterson then took over as governor, and served in the position for littler over two years. Andrew Cuomo succeeded him. Cuomo resigned last year -- he, too, was involved in a sex scandal.

New information regarding Spitzer's dealings with one Russian prostitute has just emerged. Read about it below.