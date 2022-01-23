Chloe Kim In Bikini Enjoys Being Home

Chloe told TIME magazine being at Princeton was difficult because she craved the experience anonymity might’ve afforded her. Instead, she got people asking for autographs and pictures when she wanted to be a normal student.

Chloe then avoided common areas but found solace in a friend who didn’t know her status as an Olympian. She thanks the said friend, Toby Miller, for teaching her to catch crabs in the sand in her Instagram post.

She ditched the midriff string baring her lined abs for all to see and wore a Nike slide. Chloe also revealed some information like - she was changing her Toyota car, and she took the pictures post-swim at the beach.