Eileen Gu Opens Up About Dealing With Failure

Skier, model, and straight-A student Eileen Gu looks like she can do anything – and do it perfectly – but she’s also had her moments of failure. Though we don’t hear or read about those failures (simply because her amazing successes overshadow them all), she’ll be the first to admit her life on the slopes is far from a walk in the park.

The 18-year-old freestyle skier knows a lot about falling down and getting back up, literally and figuratively, and she shared her experiences and insights during a Q&A on Instagram Stories. See below.