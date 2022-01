If you thought Kim Kardashian’s recent Tiffany & Co knot jewelry campaign looked familiar, you’re right. The pictures take us back to an old Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode when Kim was still with Kris Humphreys, and Kourtney dropped the iconic soundbite, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

The business mogul overcame her fear of losing expensive jewelry in the water and delivered several amazing poolside snaps while soaking up the sun.

Check out the recreated pose, and jewelry below.