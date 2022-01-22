NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Kings, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes & Tyrese Haliburton To Sixers In Proposed Deal

In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of trades to push NBA title contenders over the top. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal involving the Sixers and the Kings. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, Georges Niang, and Paul Reed to the Kings in exchange for Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Tyrese Haliburton.

If the trade would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Hughes believes it would help both the Sixers and the Kings in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.