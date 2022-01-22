NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Kings, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes & Tyrese Haliburton To Sixers In Proposed Deal

Despite the absence of Ben Simmons on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers are still expected to reach the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, going to the 2022 NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy would be a different question. To have a realistic chance of conquering the loaded Eastern Conference and ending their decades of title drought, the Sixers should strongly consider improving their roster around the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid, before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Proposed Sixers-Kings Trade

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of trades to push NBA title contenders over the top. These include the hypothetical blockbuster deal involving the Sixers and the Kings. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, Georges Niang, and Paul Reed to the Kings in exchange for Hield, Harrison Barnes, and Tyrese Haliburton.

If the trade would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Hughes believes it would help both the Sixers and the Kings in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Sixers

Wikimedia Commons

Though they won't get a superstar like Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, the proposed blockbuster deal would still be worth exploring for the Sixers. Aside from ending the drama surrounding Simmons, it would also allow them to acquire three quality supporting casts who would help Embiid win the NBA championship title this season.

"While a non-star return for Simmons might feel disappointing for the Sixers, they'd be getting three starting-caliber pieces who can shoot for someone who hasn't played a second this season, plus salary-fillers in Niang and Reed," Hughes wrote. "Rolling lately behind MVP-worthy work from Embiid and a hot week away from climbing atop the East, this might be all it would take to make the Sixers favorites to represent their conference in the Finals."

Sixers Boost Performance On Both Ends

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Buddy_Hield_crop.jpg

Hield, Barnes, and Haliburton would all be intriguing acquisitions for the Sixers. Hield would provide the Sixers the much-needed improvement in floor-spacing, giving them an elite three-point shooter who can excel in an off-ball capacity. Meanwhile, aside from his ability to knock down shots from the three-point range, Barnes is also a great defender, making him an upgrade over Tobias Harris at the starting power forward position.

Haliburton would give the Sixers a young two-way contributor. If they want to further solidify their core, the Sixers could also use Haliburton as their main trade chip in a separate deal.

Kings Finally Acquire Ben Simmons

Trading Haliburton would be a tough decision for the Kings, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring Simmons. The Kings have been interested in adding Simmons to their roster since the 2021 NBA offseason. Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but he has in no doubt a higher ceiling than any young players on the Kings' roster.

If the Kings are still invested in Fox, they could make him and Simmons the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they are trying to build in Sacramento.

