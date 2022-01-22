NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Kings, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes & Tyrese Haliburton To Sixers In Proposed Deal

Despite the absence of Ben Simmons on the court, the Philadelphia 76ers are still expected to reach the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, going to the 2022 NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy would be a different question. To have a realistic chance of conquering the loaded Eastern Conference and ending their decades of title drought, the Sixers should strongly consider improving their roster around the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid, before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.