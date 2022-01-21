LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony Join Dwyane Wade For Birthday Party Amid Lakers' Slump

Even though we often see them as superhumans, NBA players are just like everybody else. They just happen to be taller, more athletic, incredibly talented, and 100 times wealthier than the average person.

But all jokes aside, they're just regular people. They have fears, desires, goals, and like to spend time with their friends and family when their profession allows them to.

That was the case with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, who recently took one night off to celebrate Dwyane Wade's 40th birthday.