Jennie Nguyen Of ‘RHOSLC’ Under Fire For Resurfaced Facebook Posts

Jennie Nguyen is currently under fire after controversial social media posts she shared in the past resurfaced recently. The 44-year-old cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City sent out the posts on Facebook over a six-month period in 2020. They included photos and memes that seemed to mock the Black Lives Matter protests and revealed her stance on vaccines and her support for Trump.

Nguyen is now facing major backlash, with RHOSLC fans calling her out for being a racist and anti-vaxxer and even asking that she be cut from the show. See the details below.