Five Unbelievable Celebrities Who Insured Their Body Parts

Shutterstock | 1595156

Heidi Klum's shocking revelation on Ellen DeGeneres' Farewell show prompted us to revisit the issue of body part insurance. Your favorite celebrities aren't taking chances with life, as they've insured valuable body parts against possible accidents.

Considering these are their selling points, we can't judge them for taking such precautions. We can, however, envy them because they have the luxury to earn millions from possible loss! Here are five surprising celebrity-insured body parts and their worth.

5. Miley Cyrus

Shutterstock | 1486838

There are, maybe, a hundred pictures of Miley Cyrus sticking out her tongue all over the internet. Since her iconic controversial 2013 MTV VMA performance, the singer-songwriter made it her thing.

She mentioned that it helped her overcome social anxiety dealing with paparazzi, so she thought the best way to appreciate the little fellow was to tag it with a million dollars! We hope our tongues aren't reading this.

4. Rihanna

Shutterstock | 2131613

Rihanna's famous for building a fashion empire after conquering the music scene, but that's not what the Island girl covets. Though many people admire the Savage X Fenty founder for her goddess-like face and figure, she chose to insure her legs for $1 million.

Reportedly, her 2007 Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess Award from Gillette prompted the action – a million dollars for an award-winning limb seems like a fair trade.

3. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's bum is another celebrity on its own, so it's not so surprising that she insured the massive body part. What's staggering is the $21 million premium she dropped on the policy.

Kim K's figure-8 body started a movement she didn't envision – BBLs are on the rise worldwide, and people are desperate to look at the SKIMS founder. She's become one of the most famous figures on the cosmetic surgery wishlist.

2. Taylor Swift

Shutterstock | 2914948

So, Heidi Klum and Rihanna aren't the only hot legs concerned about their lower limbs. Rumor has it that Taylor Swift insured hers for a jaw-dropping 40 million dollars before her 1989 World tour.

Not only does the 32-year-old Grammy award winner have enviable long legs standing at 5'11", but she also dances during her performances. That explains her decision to drop 40 million cool cash on them.

1. Mariah Carey

Shutterstock | 842245

The whistle queen is taking no chances with aging or broken vocal cords. Mariah Carey insured her 5-octave chord for $35 million after a scare during her world tour.

The most exciting thing about the Grammy-award winning singer is her double policy. Mariah allegedly also secured her long legs for... wait for it… $1 BILLION.

Although PEOPLE says the policy on the legs is the same as the vocal cords, Love Money claims the chart-topping singer confirmed the Billion-dollar insurance in a BET interview.

