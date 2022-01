Jayne brings "Jungle Barbie" to life in this reimagined safari-like photoshoot. The Pretty Mess founder poses in red floral lingerie as she accessorizes with matching stilettos, ring, and dark sunglasses. She styles her hair in a long blonde body wave reaching her waist as she flaunts a perfectly sculpted body.

The reality TV star stands on the edge of a pool, with a palm tree backdrop, under the shadow of night. Seriously, the picture looks surreal, and some of her followers think so too – One user wrote, "Sis is 50. If I don't look like this in 25 years, I'd be mad." Haha, we'll see about that.