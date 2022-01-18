'Euphoria' Co-Stars Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike Seen Holding Hands Amid Romance Rumors

Fike joined Euphoria for the show's second season, making his onscreen debut as Elliot. Before breaking into acting, he released his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong in 2020, further attracting media attention with his collaborations with Brockhampton, Halsey, and Paul McCartney.
Of the new addition to the Euphoria cast, Zendaya told Variety earlier this month: “I remember when [creator] Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end. And I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here?’"
The 25-year-old film and music star added: “But, in retrospect, and also as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exists and that he be the person that is honestly the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”
Likewise, Schafer chimed in on the show's new character: “I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about this ‘Elliot boy.’ But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”