Reports have come out recently that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are in advanced talks to fight each other. As is often the case with such negotiations, however, what the reports are saying doesn't always line up with what the fighters themselves are saying.

A Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight has the potential to be the highest-grossing bout of the YouTube star's boxing career and provide a nice payday for the 55-year-old Tyson. But is this fight actually going to happen? Scroll down to learn more.