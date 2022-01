Zendaya is dropping jaws while in a satin and strapless column dress - and she was delivering a bit of a countdown. The former Disney star is fresh from Instagram content shouting out her starring role on hit series Euphoria, but it wasn't scruffy jeans and Converses as the 25-year-old rocked a beyond-glam gown for her 123 million followers this month.

Posting on January 7, Zendaya announced that it was two days to go until the new season of Euphoria. See the photo below.