Is Kaley Cuoco William Shatner’s Secret Daughter?

American actress Kaley Cuoco is popular across the globe for many reasons. She is best known for playing the role of Penny in the popular TV show The Big Bang Theory.

Before that, the 26-year-old star was also part of the final season of the television series Charmed.

According to Deadline, aside from her acting gigs, she has also served as the executive producer of The Flight Attendant which is aired on HBO Max.

That’s not all, but owing to her performance and acting skills, Cuoco also won several accolades including a Satellite Award, a Critics' Choice Award, and two People's Choice Awards.

However, it’s not just her acting career that has been keeping her in the headlines. Kaley Cuoco is also rumored to be the secret daughter of Canadian actor, William Shatner.

Read more to find out whether it’s true or not.