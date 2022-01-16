Rebel Wilson Thinks Her Weight Loss Has Ruined Her Humor

Rebel Wilson announced on Friday that she’d host the upcoming British Academy Film Awards in March. The Australian actress gained popularity for being the “funny fat friend” in many comedy movies, starting with Pitch Perfect. Most people called her Fat Amy in that film even though her real movie name was Patricia as we later learned.
Having mentioned in the past that her creative team opposed her weight loss for fear of losing gigs, Rebel is once again alluding to the situation in her new announcement post.