Rebel Wilson Thinks Her Weight Loss Has Ruined Her Humor

Rebel Wilson announced on Friday that she’d host the upcoming British Academy Film Awards in March. The Australian actress gained popularity for being the “funny fat friend” in many comedy movies, starting with Pitch Perfect. Most people called her Fat Amy in that film even though her real movie name was Patricia as we later learned.

Having mentioned in the past that her creative team opposed her weight loss for fear of losing gigs, Rebel is once again alluding to the situation in her new announcement post.

Funny Fat Girl

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,” she told BBC. Rebel stated further that they opposed the idea because she was “earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl.”

Still Delivering Punchlines

Shutterstock | 242987224

“I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t want to put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat,” she wrote. This post is ironic because the entire monologue is filled with expertly delivered punchlines from James Bond to CATs.

“So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Judi Dench and together, we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean bond,” she wrote. If you remember, Judi Dench played M in the 007 franchise until her character’s death in Skyfall and Craig played Agent 007, James Bond_ until his character’s death in No Time To Die 2021. So yeah, Rebel can’t fool us.

A Supportive Bestie

Shutterstock | 842245

Wilson’s best friend Hugh Sheridan lends encouragement in her comment section. He says, “B is for beautiful. A is for Aggressive Talent. F is for the future. T is for telephone & touchscreen? A is for… Awards? S id for shit acrostic poem. Congratulations, this will be a very special event.”

The 2022 BAFTA

Shutterstock | 842245

The BAFTA, which would hold on March, 13 at the Royal Albert Hall, London, would be broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. Rebel isn’t a stranger to the award’s stage as she’s presented many times at the event.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebel Wilson as this year’s host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. Rebel has stolen the show at several Film Awards, and we’re hugely excited to see her bring her fantastic charisma and humor to the whole show as we celebrate the very best in film,” says the Chief Executive of BAFTA, Amanda Berry OBE.

