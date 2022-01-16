Rebel Wilson Thinks Her Weight Loss Has Ruined Her Humor

“I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It’s going to be so much fun! I don’t want to put any pressure on this – I know I’m not going to be funny because I am no longer fat,” she wrote. This post is ironic because the entire monologue is filled with expertly delivered punchlines from James Bond to CATs.

“So basically, I’ll just be there to hang out with Judi Dench and together, we’ll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean bond,” she wrote. If you remember, Judi Dench played M in the 007 franchise until her character’s death in Skyfall and Craig played Agent 007, James Bond_ until his character’s death in No Time To Die 2021. So yeah, Rebel can’t fool us.