Texas Hostage Standoff: Suspect Dead, Hostages Rescued

The suspect, a young male, was said to have been captured on the place of worship's livestream, reportedly saying that he was armed with explosives and heard ranting about religion.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the livestream had amassed around 8,000 viewers before the broadcast was abruptly ended. During the livestream the suspect was heard declaring, "If anyone tries to enter this building, I’m tellin you … everyone will die."

The suspect also repeatedly said, "I’m going to die. Don’t cry about me."

It was then that the suspect made the synagogue's rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker make a telephone call to Manhattan’s Central Synagogue, according to The Post.

The suspect requested to speak with Manhattan's Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, reportedly demanding that she assist in his goal to have Siddiqui released from prison.

It was then that the New York-based rabbi phoned 911 to inform authorities of the situation.