“I feel like turning 40, I’ve weathered a lot of storms in my life (malaria, being kidnapped, being bullied, fertility struggles, emotional eating, overcoming shyness, having no money), but somehow I’ve managed to thrive, to find my inner ‘siren,’” she wrote on her birthday.

“It’s not about looking a certain way or being a certain size. It’s about embracing your unique beauty, loving yourself to the MAX! Love you guys…,” she continued. This message was necessary because many people missed the point of her weight loss, focusing on her physical changes instead of understanding the emotion behind it.

Rebel encourages fans who feel the need to change their lives to look inwards for motivation rather than outwards or public opinion.