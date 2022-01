Tom Brady is widely known as one of the greatest athletes of all time and perhaps the best player in NFL history.

He's set the bar pretty high when it comes to the standard for greatness, winning seven Super Bowl rings and breaking all kinds of records throughout his two decades in the league.

Nonetheless, even a guy like Brady is human, and his not-so-great side has popped up every now and then after tough losses. That's just the competitive mindset he's lived by.