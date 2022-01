The actress is reportedly worth $100 million, Cosmopolitan said, and much of her wealth came from The Big Bang Theory. She starred as Penny on the hit CBS show during its entire run from 2007 to 2019, initially earning $60 thousand per episode for the first three seasons. There were 63 episodes in total, which amounted to $3.78 million.

For season 4, Cuoco negotiated a huge increase in her salary and got paid $200 thousand per episode. With 24 episodes, she was richer by $4.8 million by season’s end.

For the next three seasons, the star took home an even bigger paycheck. See below.