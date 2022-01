The rockstar and actress met while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, and then they went public after Megan featured in his music video Bloody Valentine. The Transformers actress believes she and MGK are Twin Flames (mirror souls existing in different bodies.) “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame instead of a soul mate,” she told director Randall Emmett on an episode of his podcast Give them Lala… with Randall.

Kelly and Fox both have children from a previous marriage (for Megan) and partnership (for MGK.) Since then, the couple has appeared on magazine covers together and become a Hollywood sensation. Their unusual relationship has garnered a sort of cult following on social media.