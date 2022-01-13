The Undertaker Names His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

The Undertaker has named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling and some of the names included and not included are pretty surprising. For instance, neither Ric Flair nor Hulk Hogan is included on the list. Considering the impact that both Flair and Hogan had in wrestling during the 1980s and 1990s, many wrestling fans will list one or both of them as the top four wrestlers of all time. Not Taker, however. He went a different route with his list.

Scroll down to reveal the four names he selected as the greatest wrestlers of all time.