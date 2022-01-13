The Undertaker Names His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling

The Undertaker has named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling and some of the names included and not included are pretty surprising. For instance, neither Ric Flair nor Hulk Hogan is included on the list. Considering the impact that both Flair and Hogan had in wrestling during the 1980s and 1990s, many wrestling fans will list one or both of them as the top four wrestlers of all time. Not Taker, however. He went a different route with his list.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin appears on numerous Mount Rushmore's of wrestling. His contributions to the industry should not be understated. Very few wrestlers can lay claim to having contributed to a boom period in wrestling but Austin can do exactly that. His popularity in the Attitude Era helped win the Monday Night War for WWE. Austin's rowdy fans ushered in one of the most exciting periods for wrestling ever. That the Undertaker including Austin in his Mount Rushmore is not surprising.

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is sometimes but not always included in Mount Rushmore's of wrestling. He is widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all-time but there is some disputing how much of a draw he was for WWE. His babyface WWF title run in the mid-90s underperformed and in fact, it was the Undertaker who was largely the most popular superstar during this time.

Still, Michaels is one of the most influential in-ring performers of his time, with many of today's top Superstars having grown up idolizing him.

The Rock

There is some debate over who was a more important WWE Superstar between Steve Austin and the Rock. Austin's rise in popularity pre-dated the Rock's by just a few years but both would reach tremendous heights in the wrestling business.

The Rock could be considered the best talker in wrestling history, beating out even the legendary Ric Flair in that category. He is a big reason the Attitude Era was as entertaining as it was.

Andre The Giant

Andre the Giant's peak period predates wrestling as a national or international product, so sometimes his impact gets lost in the history books a little bit. Andre was so popular that any territory that booked him would see a huge increase in ticket sales as people flocked to see the attraction that he was. Then, Andre headlined WrestleMania III and drew a record crowd inside the Silverdome.

It's not surprising that Taker would include Andre on this list as their careers have many similarities. Taker became the attraction that Andre once had been in many ways, albeit in a different era of wrestling. Andre was the first-ever wrestler inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and one of the most important wrestlers in the history of the business.

