Coachella 2022 Full Lineup Revealed With Harry Styles, Ye & Billie Eilish Headlining

After two years of absence, Coachella is back this year with Harry Styles headlining the music festival for the first time. Joining the 27-year-old British crooner are Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Billie Eilish, Bilboard reported on January 12.
Of the three, Ye is the only one returning to Coachella after the 44-year-old rapper headlined the festival in 2011. Meanwhile, Eilish is the youngest artist to top the Coachella bill, per Variety, with the 20-year-old rocking a breakthrough performance at the event's 2019 iteration -- the last one to take place.
