Coachella 2022 Full Lineup Revealed With Harry Styles, Ye & Billie Eilish Headlining

As announced back in January 2020, the original headliners of Coachella's 21st installment were supposed to be Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, and Rage Against the Machine. While none are playing this year, Ocean has moved his appearance to 2023. Meanwhile, Scott was removed from the bill following the Astroworld tragedy in November when 10 were killed and hundreds were injured at his concert.

After a successful Coachella 2019, the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the festival were canceled due to COVID-19. First announced for April 2020, the 21st Coachella was moved to October 2020, and then to April 2021. When that date fell through as well, there was talk the festival might take place in October 2021, although promoters never officially confirmed the date.

While Variety notes that there's been some uncertainty whether the festival will actually take place as scheduled or be pushed back a fifth time, especially given the recent postponement of the Grammy Awards, for now, it looks like Coachella is moving on as planned, with preparations kicking into fifth gear following a smooth Lollapalooza and Rolling Loud.

More information is available on the Coachella website.