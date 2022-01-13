Alexandra Daddario Enjoys 'Winter Weather' In Sheer Sports Bra

Alexandra Daddario is celebrating L.A's "winter weather" and earning herself a little top-up cash by posing in a stunning activewear look. The 35-year-old HBO actress continues to make headlines for The White Lotus series she stars on, but there's more than just screen-time as the blue-eyed beauty ups her endorsement game.

Daddario is fresh from an Instagram update shouting out rising label Alo Yoga - the brand now fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner is likely laughing all the way to the bank as Daddario joins in.