Patrolman Urges Judge Not To Lower Alex Murdaugh's Bail

[YouTube][WCNC]

Damir Mujezinovic

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is facing dozens of financial crime charges, including theft, forgery, and money laundering.

Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered in June. In September, Murdaugh himself was shot in the head by what he claimed was an unknown man, but later admitted to staging the attack in order to commit insurance fraud.

Murdaugh was arrested in October. In December, South Carolina Judge Alison Renee Lee set Murdaugh's bond at $7 million, with no option to pay 10 percent for release.

Motion To Lower Bond

Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion last Tuesday asking the court to lower his bond, as reported by People.

In the motion, they claimed that Murdaugh "does not have seven million dollars or anything close to that amount" and that he is "a man who cannot pay his phone bill."

According to the attorneys, Murdaugh currently has less than $10,000 in his bank accounts, so "the Court's order requiring a $7 million surety bond is tantamount to no bond at all."

In addition, they claimed, Murdaugh "has very little liquid assets at this time."

Bond Hearing

Murdaugh's virtual bond hearing was held on Monday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Moore testified at the hearing, saying that he hired Murdaugh after being injured in the line of duty.

But, instead of helping him, Murdaugh allegedly took $100,000 of Moore's compensation.

"He treated me very nice, and he stole every dime I had," said Moore, whose accident left him with permanent nerve damage and many medical bills.

The patrolman also suggested that he would fear for his life if Murdaugh were released on bond.

Moore Vs. Murdaugh

Moore allegedly first contacted Murdaugh in January 2021.

According to indictments, Murdaugh convinced Moore to sign over a $125,000 check he had received from an insurance company to his law firm.

Murdaugh then deposited the check into an account under the name "Richard A. Murdaugh Sole Prop DBA Forge."

The indictment claims that "instead of compensating Patrolman Moore, Murdaugh instead breached Patrolman Moore's trust and converted the money to his own personal use."

Murdaugh has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, money laundering, computer crime and forgery in connection with Moore's case.

Unraveling Of Murdaugh Dynasty

[YouTube][Island Packet]

Alex Murdaugh is not the only member of the Murdaugh legal dynasty who has had trouble with the law.

In fact, many other Murdaugh family members have been implicated in serious crimes. Paul Murdaugh was accused of boating under the influence in an accident that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Several other people close to Murdaugh's died under mysterious circumstances.

Murdaughs' housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died in 2018 allegedly after a fall, but no autopsy was ever conducted. Nineteen-year-old Stephen Smith also died under mysterious circumstances.

