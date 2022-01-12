Patrolman Urges Judge Not To Lower Alex Murdaugh's Bail

Murdaugh's attorneys filed a motion last Tuesday asking the court to lower his bond, as reported by People.

In the motion, they claimed that Murdaugh "does not have seven million dollars or anything close to that amount" and that he is "a man who cannot pay his phone bill."

According to the attorneys, Murdaugh currently has less than $10,000 in his bank accounts, so "the Court's order requiring a $7 million surety bond is tantamount to no bond at all."

In addition, they claimed, Murdaugh "has very little liquid assets at this time."