Patrolman Urges Judge Not To Lower Alex Murdaugh's Bail

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh is facing dozens of financial crime charges, including theft, forgery, and money laundering.
Murdaugh's wife Maggie and son Paul were murdered in June. In September, Murdaugh himself was shot in the head by what he claimed was an unknown man, but later admitted to staging the attack in order to commit insurance fraud.
Murdaugh was arrested in October. In December, South Carolina Judge Alison Renee Lee set Murdaugh's bond at $7 million, with no option to pay 10 percent for release.