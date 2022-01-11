Coach Steve Nash Discusses James Harden's Injury & Potential Return To The Court

The Brooklyn Nets' fanbase recently got good news when the team finally decided to let All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving play in the 2021-22 NBA season. Although he's only allowed to play in road games, Irving would finally have the opportunity to build chemistry with Kevin Durant and James Harden. Unfortunately, just when Irving was about to play his second game this season, the Nets lost another member of their "Big Three" to injury.

In the Nets' 121-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, Harden suffered a left knee hyperextension that forced him to miss their game against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN.