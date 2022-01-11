Kendall Jenner Finally Defends Her Inappropriate Wedding Guest Dress

After months of social media discourse on the “inappropriate outfit,” Perez and Kendall finally broke their silence. First, Kendall shut down a troll saying she asked her friend’s permission before wearing the diamond cut-out dress.

In a comment reply, she said, “@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too. We love a beach wedding.” Her reply indicates that while many unfashionable social media users may not understand the intricacies of fashion, her dress choice was on theme.

Lauren had earlier clapped back at a troll, saying, “She looked stunning, and I loved it,” effectively shutting down every doubt about it being disrespectful to her. To crown her approval, she reposted one of the pictures with Kendall in the shot as part of her 2021 recap calling the night “greatest night of 2021.”