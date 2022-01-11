Chloe Kim Gets In Olympic-Level Shape With These Exercise Moves

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are fast approaching and Chloe Kim isn’t going unprepared. The 21-year-old Korean-American snowboarder won gold at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang and is making sure she’s just as strong for this year’s competitions.

If you’re wondering what a top athlete does to get in Olympic-level shape, Kim shared some of her workout moves on Instagram and, as expected, they’re tough! Strength and conditioning expert Mike Clancy told Self, “These are very advanced movements. The percentage of the population that could actually do these correctly and effectively is small.”

See the details below.