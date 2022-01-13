Murdaugh Murders Update: Evidence Ties Alex Murdaugh To Crime

A new revelation in the "Murdaugh Murder" case has sent shockwaves within the investigation that has been ongoing since Labor Day 2021. More than seven months since the initial deaths, reports state that substantial evidence has been found that ties the disgraced lawyer to the murders of his wife and son.
The case has shocked the world not only for the gruesome murder of Paul Murdaugh and Maggie Murdaugh, but for the continuing developments of Alex Murdaugh's criminal case and fall from grace. The Murdaugh family were well known in their community, and the shocking murders instantly caught the attention of law enforcement and true crime fanatics.