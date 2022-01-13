Murdaugh Murders Update: Evidence Ties Alex Murdaugh To Crime

Sources close to the investigation state that forensic evidence has tied the Murdaugh father to the crime, according to FITSNews. Murdaugh is currently facing multiple other charges, including stealing millions of dollars from his powerful family's law firm.

Murdaugh has been the primary suspect since investigations began, with no other persons of interest being identified by law enforcement.

As of now, Murdaugh faces a substantial 51 charges against him, including include money laundering, theft, forgery, fraud and involvement in the now famous Labor Day shooting.

FITSNews also reports that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, also known as SLED, are making movements towards an arrest of Murdaugh. The agency is currently in charge of a number of the ongoing cases surrounding Murdaugh.