Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Backs Constitutional Carry of Handguns

Recent efforts in Georgia by Gov. Brian Kemp have seen discussions raised on allowing gun owners to carry firearms without the need of permits—also known as constitutional carry.

As reported by WABE, Kemp spoke of his support for legislative change as he attended an event at a gun store in Cobb County, Georgia.

Kemp started voicing his endorsement of the legislation from the beginning, specifically since his 2018 campaign for governor.

If successful, the proposed changes to the law could mean great significance for Kemp's future potential re-election.