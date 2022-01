When Mayim Bialik joined the show, main cast members such as Kaley, Jim Parsons, and Johnny Galecki were already fan favorites. As such, they negotiated a whopping $200,000 per episode salary putting them at the top of the food chain in the TV industry. Newcomers like Bialik who played Dr. Amy Fowler a neuroscientist were earning the regular $60,000 per episode or less.

Apparently, Bialik was envious of Cuoco’s huge salary, and the latter wasn’t willing to take pay cuts. Reports then flew that Cuoco wasn’t pleased with the new addition thereby making her unwelcoming to Bialik. Radar Online escalated the situation in 2018 when it claimed that Bialik and Cuoco couldn’t stand each other. It further alluded to a possible catfight between the two.