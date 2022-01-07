NBA Rumors: Hawks 'Emerging Suitor' For Sixers Star Ben Simmons, Says Marc Stein

After making a surprise appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, most people are expecting Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to make a huge noise in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Hawks haven't lived up to expectations from them this season. As of now, they have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 12 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 17-20 record.

If they are still serious about capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the Hawks should strongly consider improving their roster around Young before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.