Kim Kardashian Eyes Bright Future In Skintight Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian is promising a very exciting future while showing off her hourglass curves in yet another skintight Balenciaga getup. The 41-year-old makeup mogul is currently front-page news for being publicly photographed enjoying a luxurious New Year's getaway with presumed boyfriend Pete Davidson, but it was a solo affair on Kim's Instagram recently as she showed off a stylish look ahead of her travels.

Kim posted for her 276 million followers as media outlets burst at the seams with the Pete stuff. Check it out below.

Positive Vibes For 2022

Kim was all smiles in a plunging look while soaking up the sun with SNL star Pete yesterday - she was a little more covered up on her social media, though, photographed glamorously exiting a venue while shouting out Spanish designer Balenciaga - it's been B non-stop for months now as the KKW Beauty founder continues to unofficially represent the brand.

Kim was seen leaving a hotel while in a clingy, dark blue leggings and ruched jacket set, also going with the gloved boot look.

The mom of four, all poker-straight locks and carrying a giant leather bag, also donned statement shades, with the caption telling fans: "The best is yet to be." Kim added a black heart emoji, snagging herself over 2.8 million likes.

Kim was quick to follow up with a sun-drenched bikini selfie while topping up her tan - she and Pete are spending time in The Bahamas following continued speculation they're a couple. Kardashian last year ended her marriage to 44-year-old rapper Kanye West.

Back Together After NYE Apart

Kim didn't seem to spend New Year's with Pete, although clearly the separation has now ended. Per a Hollywood Life source:

“Kim was on the fence about going to Miami because she really wanted to be with Pete. She knew how much this gig meant to him and how much he wanted her to be there." They added:

"He had asked her [to go to Miami] when they spent Christmas together in LA. But when she contacted Kanye [West] to ask if he would be available to watch the kids, Kanye said he wouldn’t be.”

Pete was in Miami to join singer Miley Cyrus for her Miley's New Year's Ever Party special. The ex to Ariana Grande, who has also dated model Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale, is largely assumed to be Kim's bounce-back fling following her split from Kanye.

"He feels she’s being honest and straightforward and pure in her intentions, and he is playing games. And just like [his recent] home purchase, her family thinks it’s just a little bit weird. She can’t wait until this divorce is finalized,” the HL life continued.

