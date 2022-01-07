Kim Kardashian Eyes Bright Future In Skintight Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian is promising a very exciting future while showing off her hourglass curves in yet another skintight Balenciaga getup. The 41-year-old makeup mogul is currently front-page news for being publicly photographed enjoying a luxurious New Year's getaway with presumed boyfriend Pete Davidson, but it was a solo affair on Kim's Instagram recently as she showed off a stylish look ahead of her travels.

Kim posted for her 276 million followers as media outlets burst at the seams with the Pete stuff. Check it out below.