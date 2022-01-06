Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Swimsuit In Iceland

Kaley Cuoco is rocking a tight swimsuit while showing off her recent Iceland travels. The Flight Attendant star has been traveling to shoot Season 2 of the hit thriller series. While Kaley hasn't posted to Instagram since Christmas, her assistant Emma Ross has been updating fans on the goings-on, with a recent snap showing the two having fun both at the beach and at rock pools.

Kaley appeared in a small gallery, one showing the fun she's been having while shooting the HBO show. Check it out below.