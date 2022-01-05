Kourtney Kardashian Delights With Wet Bikini Photos

Kourtney Kardashian
Shutterstock | 842236

Rebecca Cukier

Kourtney Kardashian was not ignored as she showed off in a plunging purple swimsuit while enjoying a luxurious outdoor hot tub. The 42-year-old reality star was Little Miss Popular on Instagram ahead of the holidays, sharing an enviable sunset dip and big-time showcasing her curves, also briefly featuring daughter Penelope.

Kourtney remains front-page news for her whirlwind romance with - and engagement to - Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, although the tattooed star didn't pop up in these shots. Check them out below.

The Latest

Micah Parsons Talks Sack Record, DPOY, And Fixing The Cowboys' Issues

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles [Week 18] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Texans' Jonathan Owens Reacts To Seeing Simone Biles On Big Screen

Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Enjoys Upside-Down Swimsuit Moment

The Kardashians Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Stuns In Bubbly Dip

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos, ones throwing in tons of purple from lit-up waters and light purple skies - Kourtney even used a purple emoji caption. The E! star appeared drenched and with slicked-back hair as she posed for a zen and sensual shot - it showed her waist-deep in a massive hot tub-come-pool and with closed eyes. Kourtney rocked a very low-cut bikini top, although it wasn't even visible in a heads-only photo coming up next.

Following a cute hot tub selfie with Penelope, Kourtney returned for more.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Toned Legs In Glitter Shorts

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Toned Legs In Glitter Shorts

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

Kourtney returned all curves for a mean gaze in a third photo as she highlighted her cleavage, with subsequent snaps going more low-key. The gallery has now topped 1.9 million likes, with pal Simon Huck writing: "Views for days." "Pandkourt" came from podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat.

Up next and gaining far more likes with 3.9 million was a massive poolside PDA with beau Travis - Kourtney was still in her bikini as she smooched the man she's set to marry.

Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Kourtney Kardashian Delights In Mexico Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian Releases New Christmas Single With Travis Barker And Kris Jenner

Wanted To 'Blow' Travis' Mind At Christmas

Shutterstock | 1092671

Kourtney, best known for her on-off years with Scott Disick (she shares three children with the 38-year-old), spent the holidays with Travis. Per Hollywood Life:

“Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” they shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Shifting Dynamics With Scott Disick

The source did mention though that Talentless founder Disick, known for rocky years with Kourtney, is adored for appearing to be an excellent father to kids Penelope, Mason, and Reign.

"He is always going to be the father of her children and, although the dynamics have changed now, she wants Scott to know that she still cares for him deeply and that this will never change,” they said.

The news comes as Kim Kardashian seemingly heats up her alleged romance with SNL star Pete Davidson.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Nastia Liukin Enjoys Mexico In Periwinkle Bikini

Noah Cyrus Styles Miley Cyrus In See-Through Black Jersey Dress

Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes 2022 In Revealing Sheer Bodysuit

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Opens Up About Olympic 'Pressure'

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Jerami Grant Could Be Traded To LA Lakers In Proposed Four-Team Trade

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.