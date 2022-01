Alexandra Daddario is enjoying a roaring fire amid a fresh blanketing of snow. The 35-year-old actress was snug as a bug in a rug in her latest Instagram share, one showing her home and enjoying some downtime by a chessboard, plus offering an insight into her digs.

The White Lotus star might have made swimsuit headlines ahead of the holidays, but she was back in her trusty loungewear earlier today, gaining over 90,000 likes in under 30 minutes for her photos.