Despite Dominant Game Against Pacers, Cavs Still Need Trade Kevin Love

Veteran power forward Kevin Love entered the 2021-22 NBA season full of uncertainties. Before the season started, Love was informed by the Cavaliers that he would be demoted to the bench and receive lesser playing time. However, instead of being discouraged and expressing his unhappiness with his team, he used his circumstances as an inspiration to become a better player on and off the court.

As of now, Love is establishing an impressive performance with the Cavaliers, making some people think if he's still considered as the odd man out in Cleveland.