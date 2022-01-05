Despite Dominant Game Against Pacers, Cavs Still Need Trade Kevin Love

Basketball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_Love_(31915891514).jpg

JB Baruelo

Veteran power forward Kevin Love entered the 2021-22 NBA season full of uncertainties. Before the season started, Love was informed by the Cavaliers that he would be demoted to the bench and receive lesser playing time. However, instead of being discouraged and expressing his unhappiness with his team, he used his circumstances as an inspiration to become a better player on and off the court.

As of now, Love is establishing an impressive performance with the Cavaliers, making some people think if he's still considered as the odd man out in Cleveland.

Kevin Love Finally Helping The Cavaliers Win

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_Love_(15847116411).jpg

Love may be mostly coming off the bench this season, but he's in no doubt one of the major reasons behind the Cavaliers' early success. So far, the Cavaliers have won six of their last 10 games, surprisingly sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 21-16 record. Despite surrendering the starting role to young teammates, Love has shown an increase in production this season.

Love finished 2021 strong, averaging 17.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in the month of December, per ESPN. In their first game in 2022, against the Indiana Pacers, he helped the Cavaliers secure a victory with 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from the three-point range.

Kevin Love Remains Top Trade Candidate

Wikimedia Commons

Despite successfully reinventing himself this season, Love still continues to be the subject of various trade speculations. In a recent article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report created a list of players every NBA team need to trade in 2022. For the Cavaliers, it's Love.

"Defaulting to Love fits that uncertainty," Favale said after explaining why Love is the top trade candidate in Cleveland. "He remains tough to move now, even though he's playing better. But he'll be a $28.9 million expiring contract over the summer when Cleveland has a firmer grip on the health of its roster, overall place in the East, and stronger motivation to act like a heavyweight buyer."

Should Cavaliers Trade Kevin Love?

Love may be playing well right now, but it's still hard to envision him as part of their long-term future. At 33, he clearly doesn't fit their rebuilding plans. Also, the Cavaliers currently have a plethora of young and promising big men - Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Lauri Markkanen - on their roster.

As of now, the Cavaliers are better off taking advantage of Love's impressive performance by trying to trade him for a young player and/or a future first-round pick before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Kevin Love Linked To LA Lakers

Wikimedia Commons

As of now, it remains unknown if the Cavaliers are engaging in trade negotiations involving Love. However, in the past months, the veteran small forward has already been linked to several teams that are in need of additional star power and frontcourt boost, including the Los Angeles Lakers. In an episode of the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that some people are speculating Love to leave the Cavaliers for the Lakers because of his connection with former UCLA Bruins teammate Russell Westbrook.

