Hailey Bieber Celebrates The New Year With Cheeky Sexy Abs Picture

It's a New Year, and everyone is in high spirits, including our favorite celebrities. Hailey Bieber, like many popular figures, took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans and followers alike. The supermodel posted a photo dump for her 40 million-plus followers, showing how she ushered in 2022. The six-slide post was the first of the year for the 25-year-old fashionista. Every picture is random, but it gives us a wholesome glimpse into Hailey's life and personality.

The best part of photo dumps is the hidden treasure within a multi-slide post. You keep swiping until something exciting catches your attention mid-swipe - as a model, Hailey mastered this art. Nested in slide three is a hot bikini shot of the blonde beauty with a book in her lap.

The cover photo keeps fans unsuspecting as the beautiful model poses in boyfriend jeans and a dark black coat. She averts her face from the camera, directing her attention instead to a donkey behind a white picket fence. This pose has Hailey incognito, except that she posted it on her Insta feed.

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Inside Her Relationship With Furry Family Members

Instagram Bookfluencer

Hailey is one of the emerging celebrity bookfluencers in Hollywood, and her bikini/abs post does a great job. You can see the rib lines on her belly as she angles slightly away from her chair. Her floral bikini accentuates her toned features so well, you can tell Hailey doesn't miss abs days.

Upon closer inspection, you can see the title of the novel in her lap, ­Seven Husbands by Evelyn Hugo. The positioning is perfect because your eyes travel directly to the open book from drooling over her toned abs. What an expert way to bookfluence!

Farmhouse Fun For The New Year

In slide two, Hailey's award-winning husband, Justin Bieber, makes an expected appearance in her photo dump. The cheerful couple poses for a monochrome selfie expressing their excitement showing perfect teeth in wide smiles. The Mrs cups her husband's face lovingly as they beam at the camera.

Kendall Jenner makes a rare appearance also in slide five as we see her and Hailey retreat towards a wooden farmhouse. The other featured shots include a beautiful pastry plate and a sheep. It appears the Biebers took a break from the hustle and bustle of city life to relax in the quiet of a country home.

New Year New Expectations

Having seen a glimpse of Hailey's "life lately," we can expect more fun projects this year. Her mood for entering 2022 screams chill, fun, and authentic. The model celebrated with her family, and friends including musician Justine Skye and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. All seems to be well with the friends, and we hope it remains so for a long time.

