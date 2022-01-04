Hailey Bieber Celebrates The New Year With Cheeky Sexy Abs Picture

The best part of photo dumps is the hidden treasure within a multi-slide post. You keep swiping until something exciting catches your attention mid-swipe - as a model, Hailey mastered this art. Nested in slide three is a hot bikini shot of the blonde beauty with a book in her lap.

The cover photo keeps fans unsuspecting as the beautiful model poses in boyfriend jeans and a dark black coat. She averts her face from the camera, directing her attention instead to a donkey behind a white picket fence. This pose has Hailey incognito, except that she posted it on her Insta feed.