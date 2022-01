Melissa Gorga is stunning in a jaw-dropping bikini snap as she sunbathes to usher in 2022. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star kicked off the New Year with a bang on Instagram, sending out major sunshine vibes and flaunting her killer swimsuit body, also reminding fans that she travels in style.

Melissa is currently out in Aruba, where an oceanside snap showed her topping up her tan and highlighting her rock-hard abs. "Talk to me 2022," the mom of three wrote.