With just one week left in the NFL regular season, we can already say that a couple of awards should be in the bag.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady continue to lead the race for MVP, while Zac Taylor, Mike Vrabel, and Bill Belichick are all sound candidates to be named Coach of the Year.

When it comes to rookies, however, things aren't that clear, as we've seen some young players make an immediate impact and look like superstars in the making.

Here, we're going to talk about the best four of them.